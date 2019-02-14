Fire breaks out at paper card factory in Delhi’s Naraina, 23 fire tenders at spot

A medium category fire broke out in a paper card factory in Delhi’s Naraina Industrial Area on Thursday morning, days after a blaze at a hotel in Karol Bagh killed 17 people, news agency ANI reported.

At least 23 fire tenders are present at the factory in Phase I, ANI reported. Visuals showed huge flames leaping out of the building’s windows.

No casualties have been reported so far.

#WATCH A medium category fire broke out at a paper card factory in Naraina Industrial Area, Phase I, early morning today; Total 23 fire tenders engaged in fire fighting operations, no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/l6wiOjfELO — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

A fire, suspected to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, swept through Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh on Tuesday morning killing at least 17 people, including a guest and the chef who tried to escape from the blaze by jumping off the five-storey building.

Three people were injured, including a woman from Myanmar who too jumped to escape the fire.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 08:26 IST