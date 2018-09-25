Former national level Judo player held in Delhi for stalking, harassing woman, minor online

The Delhi Police Sunday arrested a 27-year-old former Judo player from Haryana’s Bhiwani for allegedly harassing and stalking women and girls by creating fake social media profiles and sending them obscene videos, morphed pictures, incriminating text messages.

Police said the accused, Sonu Sharma, a yoga instructor by profession, had tried to change his physical appearance by shaving his head to evade arrest after two cases were filed against him at Civil Lines and Mianwali Nagar police stations in April and May this year. One of the complainants is a 16-year-old girl living with her family in west Delhi and the other is a homemaker from north Delhi. They are related to each other.

Sharma was held from his home town at the crowded Hansi Road in Bhiwani, which led to disruption of traffic movement for almost half an hour. The police said Sharma, who was with a female friend at the time, started running when a five member special staff team tried to nab him.

“Sharma forced a Maruti Breeza car driver to stop, went under the vehicle and refused to come out. His female friend too created a ruckus and tried to gather people by alleging that her friend was being kidnapped,” a police officer said, adding that he was, however, caught.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (north) Harendra Kumar Singh said the woman, in her complaint, claimed Sharma had been sexually harassing her by sending her objectionable messages and posting “morphed” pictures of her on Facebook and WhatsApp. She also accused him of threatening to defame her by posting her objectionable photos.

During probe, an investigator said, it was learnt that the woman had employed Sharma as her personal yoga trainer on her friend’s reference. After a few months, the woman terminated Sharma’s services as he allegedly began sending her obscene texts and photos.

“The termination irked Sharma. He allegedly created her fake Facebook profile and began posting her morphed pictures. He allegedly also started stalking the woman. Fed up with his harassment, the woman approached the police,” the officer said.

Around a fortnight later, the woman’s 16-year-old relative also filed a case against Sharma since he had allegedly started stalking and sexually harassing her on social media as well. Sharma fled the city when he learnt about the two cases, police said.

Last week, the officer said, Sharma’s location was traced in Bhiwani and he was caught on Sunday. Investigators said they found that he had allegedly created more than 10 fake Facebook profiles to send sexually explicit content to myriad women.

DCP Singh said, “Sharma has been a gold medalist in Judo in junior national, twice in school national and once in a Federation Cup at the national level.”

