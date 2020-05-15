e-paper
Ground heroes aid essential cargo

At the airport, there are many trying to procure constant supply of PPE kits, masks and gloves. Here’s how they are battling with the pandemic

delhi Updated: May 15, 2020 23:06 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Airport staff procuring essentials
Airport staff procuring essentials
         

Keeping the world running amid the Covid-19 pandemic are the front line warriors such as medical professionals, who are fighting this battle equipped with a constant supply of PPE kits, masks and gloves. And hundreds of people working at the airports have devoted themselves to smoothen the process of import, transport and distribution of such products.

At Delhi airport, there are almost 400 people working round the clock to avoid glitches in the supply. As a part of the government’s Lifeline Udan initiative, as of May 11 with the help of 506 flights, 862.39 tons of essential cargo have been transported to different parts of the country.

Convincing their families has been the biggest challenge for most. “I haven’t met my mother for 20 days, and for their safety, I prefer staying away. She has been worried for me but understands the importance. I always wanted to serve the nation and this is my chance,” says Anshul Gupta, project head (medical supplies) and cargo manager.

Sanskiriti Yadav, assistant manager, cargo, says that she is staying in Delhi, away from her Lucknow-based parents, but is disheartened at the behaviour of her neighbours. “I walk four kilometers daily to reach my workplace. My neighbours look at me in disgust and ask me to stay at home for their safety, but what I’m doing is for the safety of millions,” adds Yadav. “To keep my team motivated, as some haven’t met their families for weeks, we have meetings and sessions every morning. I tell them to perform yoga and have immunity boosters. They are informed on a daily basis about precautions to be taken during this time,” explains Gupta.

