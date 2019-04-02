High Court seeks police report on man’s plea who says father kidnapped

The Delhi high court on Monday sought a report from the city police on a plea by a man who said his father was kidnapped by two persons with whom he was going to the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri sought to know from the police about the whereabouts of Ram Karan Verma, a goldsmith and property dealer, on the plea by his son Sunil Verma, who alleged the police had not acted on his complaint.

Sunil, who works as a computer operator in a private company, said his 60-year-old father had decided to go the Kumbh Mela on March 3 with two persons, Sagar Kumar and Rajesh Jaiswal.

Sunil said when he tried calling on his father’s cell phone, it was switched off. Sunil tried to call Rajesh but even his phone could not be reached.

All this while, Ram Karan Verma’s phone was also switched off. On March 4, Rajesh answered Sunil’s call, saying he did not know the whereabouts of the father and neither did he go to Prayagraj.

The plea said Sunil feared his father could be physically assaulted. He alleged the authorities had failed to register an FIR on his complaint registered at Nand Nagri police station and neither did they arrest the suspects.

The matter would be now heard on April 23.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 06:36 IST