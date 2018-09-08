High Court tells Delhi govt to fill vacant posts in school for blind immediately

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the AAP government to conduct walk-in interviews to fill in the vacancies in one month at a government-run blind school which has been working at half its sanctioned strength of teachers.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V Kameswar Rao also asked the state government to look into the possibility of shifting students to a vacant building in the same vicinity where hostel facilities could be provided. The court said the alternative building should be made available as soon as possible.

The court’s order came while hearing a plea by National Federation for Blind, which had alleged that the Government Blind Boys Senior Secondary School in north Delhi’s Kingsway Camp is in dilapidated condition and has been running with just four teachers with no principal.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate SK Rungta informed the court that the Delhi government had said it would repair the building “within three months”. However, despite having crossed half the academic session, nothing has been done.

Rungta also said that a local commissioner should be appointed to look into the issue. Highlighting, the dearth of teachers in the school, the senior advocate said the school has been functioning with just four regular teachers and six guest teachers.

Taking note of the submission, the court directed the Delhi government to file a status report regarding the shifting of the students to another building. It also asked to appoint teachers within one month.

The bench also directed the Delhi government to file a status report indicating how many students have got the assistive devices and how many are yet to receive it after the counsel for the petitioner said that many students have not the assistive devices.

The matter has been now posted for October 22.

Meanwhile, the bench sought the response of the Delhi government on a plea which alleged vacancies of teachers and non-teaching staff in the government schools.

The petition also sought directions to ensure that minimum facilities like blackboard, sitting benches, proper toilets, sporting facilities etc be given to the students.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 03:42 IST