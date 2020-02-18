JNU okays creation of alumni fund, aims to collect ₹100 cr by year-end

delhi

Feb 18, 2020

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Tuesday approved the creation of a ‘JNU Alumni Endowment Fund’ and appealed to its alumni to ensure that the university becomes “financially self-sufficient”. The JNU has set a target of raising ₹100 crore by the end of the year.

The nod for the creation of the fund was accorded during the university’s 284th executive council (EC) meeting. In a statement issued by vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar, the alumni were told that the university had made a “significant difference” in their lives and it was time for them to think of their alma mater and be a part of its ongoing journey.

“We are hopeful that we can count on you as an alumnus of JNU to be a benefactor to make JNU a better place for the current and future students. Your contribution to JNU in the form of a scholarship, for example, does make a difference in enabling deserving students to reach their full potential. Funds raised through your contributions will transform the lives of thousands of students who come to JNU from different parts of the country. We absolutely value and look forward for your contributions,” the statement read.

Kumar said the university will become more “autonomous” if it becomes financially self sufficient. “The fund can be used to support faculty and students to participate in international conferences. It can also be used for better research infrastructure. We can even invite top-notch international scholars to teach at JNU whose remuneration can be paid from these funds. The university will become more autonomous if we become financially self-sufficient,” he said.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), meanwhile, alleged that the administration did not discuss with it anything related to the action taken in the aftermath of January 5 violence, during the EC meeting. “Instead of owning up responsibility for the horrendous violence that JNU saw under his charge, the vice-chancellor launched an assault on JNUTA by stopping the collection of funds for the teachers’ association from all faculty members. The JNUTA makes it clear that this step of the V-C will only serve to increase the resolve of teachers to fight and end his misrule,” JNUTA said in a statement.

In JNU, an amount of ₹50 is deducted from the salaries of faculty members towards JNUTA subscription fee every month. The JNUTA alleged that the administration has decided to stop this practice and were told of the decision during the EC meeting on Tuesday.