Khaki tujhe salam: This policeman saves a portion of his salary to feed birds every day

delhi

Updated: May 30, 2020 11:26 IST

Someone sent this picture of ASI Ratan Singh feeding pigeons to Gunjan Anant, SHO Amar Colony. These feathered little fellows gather on the footpath to enjoy their meal served by Singh early morning. “Ever since the lockdown started, people could not feed birds. So Singh took charge. He saves a portion of his salary and uses it to feed birds while patrolling around the city. I feel so proud of him,” says the SHO.

ASI Ratan Singh says, it is his ‘dharma’ to give back. “It’s everyone else’s dharma too, but it’s sad that people don’t understand this,” he says.

Ratan is seen feeding the pigeons everyday in Delhi’s East of Kailash and Amar Colony. Locals used to feed the birds bajara and arrange water for them. But ever since the lockdown started, they were forced to stop feeding the birds. That’s when ASI Ratan Singh noticed that the birds were hungry and he stared feed them while patrolling around the city enforcing the lockdown.

Singh had no idea that someone had clicked his photo and shared with the SHO. The 59-year-old who will be retiring next year feels really humbled for all the blessings coming his way.

With utmost humility and simplicity, he says, “Yeh koi badi baat nahin hai jo main karta hoon. Yeh bhi jeev hain. Humne toh bachpan se yahi sanskar diye hain maa ne. Ghareeb aadmi hoon, bade kaam toh kar nahi sakta. Jab chhote chhote kaam karenge, toh hi uddhar hoga. (The work that I am doing is no big deal. These (pigeons) are also living beings. These are the values that my mother gave me in my childhood. I am a poor man, I can’t do big deeds, I can only do small deeds for redemption,” says Singh who belongs to Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh had joined the police force in 1986 and ever since has been feeding stray animals, saving a portion of his salary for them.

“There is a pot filled to the brim with water for birds and other stray animals in front of my gate. These creatures can’t communicate with us, we don’t understand their language, but that doesn’t mean that we turn our faces away from their plight. In mein Parmatma ki atma hai, aur inki seva hi humara dharm hai (their service in our religion, god resides in them),” he says.