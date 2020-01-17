Man tries to cheat many after promising them jobs with bogus airline, held

delhi

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:38 IST

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly trying to dupe people on the pretext of hiring them as flight crew for a bogus airline‘Yo Air’, purportedly based in Thailand. Police said the man had given advertisements on social networking apps to lure candidates. Two women who assisted the man have also been apprehended, police said.

Police said the forgery came to fore when more than 250 candidates turned up for the interview at a hotel in New Delhi and were told to pay ₹2.5 lakh, which made them suspicious. Some of them did some checking online and found that there’s no airline called Yo Air and reported the matter to the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the arrested man is Sanket Jha, a resident of Kandiwala in Mumbai.

Singhal said, “On Wednesday, we received a call reporting a quarrel in Mandir Marg. Our team that reached the hotel on Mandir Marg found the complainant, one Shipra Singh, a resident of Noida, who reported that she saw on Instagram an advertisement inviting candidates for an interview to hire cabin crew for ‘Yo Air’ airline.”

He said the woman further alleged that after initial screening, she received an e-mail for a round of interview at a hotel near Bangla Sahab gurdwara.

“The woman said when she reached there, Jha met her and demanded a draft of ₹2.55 lakh as mandatory payment before selection. This made her suspicious and she checked and found that there was no airline called Yo Air in Thailand,” the officer said, adding that she also told them that at least 250 to 300 people had also come for the same interview.

Singhal said based on the woman’s complaint, they registered a case of cheating and Jha was arrested.

“His two women associates were also apprehended from the spot. We have found that this was the first time that Jha had attempted to dupe people using this modus operandi in Delhi. He was arrested before he could succeed. We are trying to find out if he operated in other states,” the DCP said.