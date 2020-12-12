Mayors camped outside Delhi CM’s residence bang thaalis to register protest

delhi

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:32 IST

The mayors of the city’s three municipal corporations — north, south and east — along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors continued their protest outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Saturday by beating thaalis (plates).

A joint statement issued by the three mayors read that this was done to “wake the Delhi CM up from his slumber” and to make him listen to their grievances.

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said that the three mayors of Delhi municipalities had been sitting on a protest outside the CM’s residence for six consecutive days now with a demand that the government releases R13000 crore funds that it allegedly owes to the corporations.

“The CM has not tried to meet us once. Because of this, we decided to bang plates today to make him listen to our grievances,” Prakash said.

He added that the mayors will continue their protest till the money is released by the Delhi government.

Reacting to the ongoing protests Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and legislator Atishi on Saturday said that AAP leaders will protest outside Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union home minister Amit Shah’s residence demanding a CBI inquiry on North civic body for misappropriating funds to the tune of over Rs 2,000 crore.

The state government has also ordered an inquiry into the alleged fraud. The North civic body denies all the allegations.

On Friday, the mayors had said that they will continue to run their offices from outside Kejriwal’s residence from Monday onwards. South corporation mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh and East corporation mayor Nirmal Jain said development works had suffered due to the funds crunch. The corporations are unable to pay salaries to its employees on time. “These people are working hard during the Covid pandemic. Instead of helping the corporations, the government is making things difficult.”

The AAP in a statement on Friday had said that the mayors’ sit in protest outside the chief minister’s residence was done to harass the CM, and distract attention from the farmers’ protest in Delhi. The party said that the mayors were aware that Delhi government had given all the funds, but it was because of the corruption in the civic body that they were facing financial problems.