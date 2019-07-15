Mother claims child denied help at Delhi airport

A woman has alleged that her 13-year-old son, who suffers from autism and has Down Syndrome, was forced to lie on the floor after he fell sick and was denied a wheelchair by the Air India staff at Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International(IGI)Airport on Saturday.

The woman, who took to social media and posted photos of her son lying on the terminal floor, said that she had to struggle with the airline staff for more than half-an-hour to manage to get a wheelchair.

The incident took place when Pronita Banerjee, a teacher at a school, who lives in Scotland, United Kingdom, was at the Delhi airport with her son Aryan and five other family members to board a flight to Kolkata.

“My son kept lying there for more than 20 minutes. It was only after my husband, Subhayu Bandyopadhyay and I screamed at the airline staff, one of them provided us with a wheelchair,” she said. Delhi airport operator, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) did not respond when asked about the incident.

Air India said the family had initially tried to enter the airport from departure hall gate number 8, dedicated for staff only.Air India spokesperson, Dhananjay Kumar said the airline keeps wheelchairs at gate number 1. “As soon as the staff learnt about the incident, we provided the child with a wheelchair and our attendant remained with him for the next four hours,” he said.

