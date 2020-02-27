Not conducive to register FIRs now, Centre tells high court on Delhi hate speech videos

delhi

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 14:51 IST

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the registration of FIRs now over hate speeches during Delhi violence and Assembly elections saying the environment is not conducive.

Mehta, representing the police, sought more time to file his reply in the case.

The petitioner’s lawyer, however, opposed Mehta’s argument and said, “11 FIRs have been registered so far in different cases of violence, so why not register an FIR now.”

Colin Gonsalves, another lawyer of the petitioner said that they are not pressing for arrest, but only an FIR. “FIR in only the initiation. If evidence is not found, the FIR can be quashed. But the FIR should be registered so that arrest can be made later.”

The case is being heard by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harshankar. It was with the two-judge bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh who had directed the police to take a conscious decision by today on registration of FIR in respect of inflammatory speeches allegedly made by politicians.

The petition has been filed by former bureaucrat Harsh Mander in which he is seeking regostration of FIRs against politicians accused of making inflammatory speeches, deployment of the army and compensation for victims of violence in Northeast Delhi.

At the course of hearing on Wednesday, the high court had played the video clips of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma. While Mishra has been accused of making inflammatory remark as the violence broke out in Jafrabad, Maujpur and other areas of Northeast Delhi, the other two leaders reportedly made incendiary remarks in the run-up to Assembly elections earlier this month.

The court had expressed displeasure with the police for not registering the FIR till now. The bench was also surprised when the policemen present in the court said that they did not see the clips in which Mishra is allegedly made inflammatory remarks.

The Solicitor General, who is representing the police, had said yesterday that there is no need to hear the petition urgently and had accused the petitioner of being selective in choosing the speeches, whereas hate remarks were made by many other leaders.

The protest started in the area on Saturday, but flared up after Mishra came to the spot and reportedly told the police to clear the area in three days “or we will”.

The Opposition has attacked the Centre and has demanded the arrest of Mishra, but the BJP leader has defended himself, saying that he is being threatened.