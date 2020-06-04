e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / People with medical emergencies can cross border, Delhi govt tells HC

People with medical emergencies can cross border, Delhi govt tells HC

delhi Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that its guidelines for sealing borders with neighbouring states to contain the spread of Covid-19 made exceptions for people travelling with medical emergencies. Such people can enter Delhi from other states by applying and obtaining an e-pass.

Advocate Sanjoy Ghose, additional standing counsel of the Delhi government, and advocate Urvi Mohan, told a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that its Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order on June 1 with regard to prohibited and permitted activities, during the phased reopeningof the capital. The guidelines, the lawyers said, permit entry into Delhi from neighbouring states in case of medical emergencies.

The court was hearing a plea by an advocate Kushagra Kumar seeking immediate de-sealing of Delhi borders to enable citizens in NCR or other states to access Central government hospitals and medical facilities in the national capital.

Taking note of the submission and the DDMA order of June 1, the bench disposed of the plea while also directing the Delhi government to upload the June 1 order on its various department websites by today in a prominent manner and have it highlighted for easy access by citizens.

The plea had said those working in Delhi and residing in NCR cities — like Noida and Gurugram — or other states are deprived of their right of accessing Central government’s medical facilities,like AIIMS, in Delhi.

top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In