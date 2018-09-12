Plea in Delhi high court seeks ban on hazardous pressure horns

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre, AAP government and the police on a plea seeking a ban on the manufacture, sale and purchase of hazardous pressure horns and silencers in four-wheelers and motorcycles as they pose health risk to minors and senior citizens.

A bench of chief justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V Kameswar Rao also issued notices to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Board among others on the plea that said such equipment causes stress, general morbidity, neuropsychological disturbances, headaches and fatigue.

The court was hearing a PIL by an NGO Justice for Rights Foundation and a law student Prateek Sharma, who had said that the problem of noise pollution is rampant in areas such as north campus, specifically Malka Ganj, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar, Gupta Colony, Chhatra Marg and other neighbourhoods in Delhi.

The plea filed through advocate Harpreet Singh Hora alleged that the authorities had shown apathy and despite complaints to the police, no action has been taken to remove this hazardous equipment from the vehicles.

The petition said the noise problem is also rising because of the Delhi University Students’ Union election campaigning.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 04:37 IST