e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Plea in SC seeks CBI probe into lapses resulting in gatherings at Markaz and Anand Vihar ISBT

Plea in SC seeks CBI probe into lapses resulting in gatherings at Markaz and Anand Vihar ISBT

delhi Updated: May 27, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspodent
HT Correspodent
Hindustantimes
         

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the response of central and Delhi governments on a plea seeking CBI probe into the alleged lapses by the Delhi government and Delhi police which led to the congregation at Tablighi Jamat Markaz in Nizamuddin and migrant workers at Anand Vihar bus terminal in Delhi.

The petitioner, Supriya Pandita alleged that the Delhi police failed to arrest Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad who organised the religious event in March, resulting in a surge in the spread of coronavirus across the country.

The petition also sought a probe into the gathering of migrant labourers at Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal in New Delhi on March 28. Thousands of migrant workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had gathered at the bus terminal situated on the eastern border of Delhi in a bid to board buses to their home states.

“At the request of Mr. Tushar Mehta, learned Solicitor General appearing for Union of India, list the matter next week to enable him to file reply affidavit”, the top court said in its order.

top news
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital
Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Temp nears 50 degrees in Rajasthan; IMD says no immediate respite in sight
Temp nears 50 degrees in Rajasthan; IMD says no immediate respite in sight
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In