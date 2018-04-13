 PM Modi takes Metro to attend Ambedkar’s birth anniversary event in Delhi | delhi news | Hindustan Times
PM Modi takes Metro to attend Ambedkar’s birth anniversary event in Delhi

delhi Updated: Apr 13, 2018 19:22 IST
Modi boarded the train at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station.

Modi boarded the train at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station.(ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a ride in a Delhi Metro train to reach the venue of an event in north Delhi’s Alipore area.

Modi boarded the train at the Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station on way to participate in the event organised on the eve of Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Commuters took selfies with the Prime Minister. (ANI/Twitter)

Some commuters were seen taking pictures with the Prime Minister inside the coach in which he was travelling, and also while he was exiting the Metro station.

