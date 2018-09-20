PM Narendra Modi takes Delhi metro to lay foundation stone of convention centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a metro ride from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka to lay the foundation stone for the India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC).

Earlier in July, Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-had taken a metro ride from Mandi House to Botanical Garden station in Noida to inaugurate a Samsung facility there.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi rides metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka, enroute to the India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC) foundation stone laying event. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/T4M6Z8uHFP — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2018

IICC will be an integrated complex with facilities like exhibition halls, convention centre, open exhibition spaces, mixed use commercial spaces like star hotels (5, 4 and 3 star), retail services and high-end offices.

The facilities provided at the centre will be on a par with the best in the world in size and quality, offering setting for international and national events, meetings, conferences, exhibitions and trade shows, the ministry said in a statement.

Prime minister Modi also tweeted his pictures from inside the metro.

Smiles on the Delhi Metro.



People interact with PM @narendramodi during the journey from Dwarka, after he laid the foundation stone of a Convention Centre. pic.twitter.com/cD82lIj8Zx — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 20, 2018

The project is planned over an area of 221.37 acre in Sector 25, Dwarka here, at an estimated cost of Rs 25,703 crore. The construction will be in line with green building principles and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum rating standards.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 16:27 IST