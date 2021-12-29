Police bust fake job racket near Mehrauli, arrest 11

delhi

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:49 IST

Police on Tuesday said they had arrested 11 people — seven men, four women — for allegedly operating a fake job racket through a call centre in south Delhi’s Saidulajab near Mehrauli.

One of the arrested persons, police said, holds a B.Tech degree from a private university and had worked in a private bank before the lockdown. Five laptops and as many mobile phones, along with eight SIM cards were seized from the arrested suspects.

The arrested persons lured job aspirants by offering jobs in reputed multinational companies, including private airlines. They used to charge Rs 2,200 as registration fee and between Rs 10,000 and Rs 40,000 from each candidate at the time of issuing the fake appointment letters in their name.

“They have duped nearly 100 job aspirants from different states to the tune of around Rs 10 lakh since September,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Ashish alias Aman, 32, a B.Tech graduate, Arjun Singh, 28, Vikas Yadav, 25, Krishna, 28, Najakat Ali, 30, Roop Basant,22, Avinash, 24. Police have not shared the names of the four women arrested by them in the case. Police said that except Ashish and Arjun, who were the key players in the racket, the nine other arrested suspects worked as telecallers in the fake call centre. The nine were arrested because they were aware of the illegal activities that was being done through the call centre, said DCP Thakur.

On December 25, the police said, the Mehrauli police received information that a fake call centre offering jobs in multinational companies was being run from a rented space in Saidulajab. The information was probed and a raid was conducted. Nine people, including four women, were caught using laptops and cellphones and offering jobs to job aspirants. A case of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy was registered and the nine were arrested.

During interrogation, the arrested suspects revealed that they lured unemployed people by offering them jobs with lucrative salaries, in a cement manufacturing company and two private airlines.

“They first tricked aspirants into paying Rs 2,200 as registration fee through e-payment gateways. After receiving the registration amount, they dispatched fake interview and appointment letters and collected additional amounts, ranging between R10,000 and R40,000, depending on the job profile and salary,” added DCP Thakur.

Interrogation of the arrested persons revealed that the racket was being operated by Aashish, Arjun and Rahul, whose location was traced in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The investigating teams raided their hideouts in Gwalior and Agra but the trio could not be located.

On December 28, Ashish and Arjun were caught from Delhi, while Rahul is still absconding, the police said. Police have identified the three men only by their first names.