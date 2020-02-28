Police say man killed wife for speaking to other men, bodies found in Ghaziabad house

delhi

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:37 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday found four bodies - including that of two children - in a house in Ghaziabad. The area comes under the jurisdiction of the Sahibabad Police station.

The police said that they have found a suicide note scribbled on the wall which has led them to believe that the man living in the house first killed his wife and two children, and then committed suicide.

The body of the 27-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling whereas the bodies of three other victims were lying on the floor, said the police. The police further said that the man took this extreme step because his wife used to speak to other men and was also addicted to alcohol.

“It is suspected that the man murdered his two-year-old son, his four-year-old daughter and also his wife, aged about 25 years, before hanging self. The suicide note written on the wall provides us some clues about the motive of the incident but it is subjected matter of investigation,” said Rakesh Mishra, Circle Officer (Sahibabad).

The family members belonged to Bijnor in western Uttar Pradesh and had taken the house on rent.

“He has left behind five mobile numbers written on the wall. These are suspected to be numbers of men with whom the woman was talking. He has also mentioned that he tried to persuade her not to resort to such things but she did not mend her ways. He has also indicated that the reason behind the incident were his three brother-in-laws,” said a police official.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when neighbours alerted the police.

“The man hanged himself while the three victims have marks on their throat. It is suspected that they were probably strangled. A post-mortem report is awaited for any confirmation. We suspect that the incident took place late Thursday night,” Mishra added.

The cops said that they have initiated investigation in the case.