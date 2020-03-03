Raghav Chadha takes charge as DJB vice-chairman, asks officials to ensure water supply in riot-hit areas

delhi

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:18 IST

Rajendra Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha took charge as Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman on Tuesday and reviewed the water supply situation in riot-torn north-east Delhi.

Chadha, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s spokesperson, asked officials to take immediate steps to ensure supply of clean drinking water to people in affected areas and deploy additional water tankers, if required.

The AAP legislator also said that 24x7 supply of clean piped water to all households and cleaning the Yamuna were the key priorities of Delhi Jal Board in the next five years. These were also the major highlights of the guarantee card released by the party, while campaigning for the February 8 DelhI Assembly polls.

“I express my gratitude to my leader chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for believing in me. Provision of 24x7 clean piped water to all households and a clean Yamuna are key priorities of the Kejriwal government. I will make every possible effort to turn it into a reality,” said Chadha while addressing a press conference.

Highlighting plans for cleaning up the Yamuna, Chadha said the DJB has a target to reduce discharge of sewage into the river by 25% each year, aiming at zero sewer waste discharge.

He added that his immediate priority will be to prepare a ‘Summer Action Plan’ to handle peak water demand. “DJB would work on increasing the water supply in water deficient areas, improving efficiency and work on faster redressal of complaints,” he said.

Besides, he stressed on rejuvenation of water bodies in the city to recharge fast depleting groundwater. “There was a time when Delhi had about 1,000 water bodies, most of which have dried up now. We are working towards restoring these water bodies and bringing back the ecological balance. Pilot projects at Gogha and Rajokri lakes have been commissioned as a prototype for this,” he said.

ends