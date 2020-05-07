Record jump in Covid cases in Delhi, tally nears 6k

delhi

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:50 IST

With a record 448 new cases reported in a day, the total count of Covid cases in Delhi reached 5,980 on Thursday, the Health Department said.

This is the highest jump in the cases reported in a day in the city.

With one coronavirus death reported in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 66, it said.

A total of 389 patients recovered on Thursday, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin.

“At least 1,931 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 3,983 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

Among the 65 who died, 57 had other serious diseases.

So far, 77,234 tests have been conducted in Delhi.

On May 3, 427 new cases were reported in a day while on Wednesday, 428 cases were reported in a day.