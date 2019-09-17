RWAs, traders in Delhi say they are doing their bit to reduce use of plastic

delhi

Forty seven-year-old Ruby Makhija from South Delhi’s Navjiwan Vihar has taken it upon herself to weed out single-use plastic, at least, from her neighbourhood. She launched a door-to-door awareness campaign against the use of plastic last month, wherein children from the area go to each of the 262 households urging people to shun plastic from their lives.

“We have involved 78 children and each is assigned 4-5 households to explain the harm of plastic and urge them to use organic bags,” said Makhija, an eye specialist and general secretary of Navjiwan Vihar residents’ welfare association (RWA).

The campaign includes asking people to donate old, discarded upholstery such as bedsheets, curtains, etc for upcycled and stitched into cloth bags.

“We have got stitched 200 bags from discarded cloth material collected from the houses. We are distributing one bag to each household to be kept in their vehicles so that they have it at all times. We have got another 200 bags from an NGO,” she said.

Besides, 10-15 such bags have been kept at the entry/exit gate of the complex, which are given to vegetable vendors, she said.

“Security guards have been entrusted with checking vendors entering the complex for plastic bags. They are given cloth bags at the entry, which they can use for giving fruits, vegetables to customers and later return it at the exit gate. The bags are washed every week,” said Makhija.

Single-use plastic or disposable plastic items are those which could be used only once before they are thrown, such as plastic bags, straws, bottles, cups, wrappers, etc.

RWAs as well as traders’ associations are taking initiatives in this regard.

BS Vohra, president, federation of East Delhi RWAs, said they, too, have started awareness drives in the area and plan to put placards and hoardings at shops and vegetable carts urging people to not ask for plastic bags and bring their own cloth bags. “This weekend we plan to do this exercise on behalf of shopkeepers and vendors to convey the message and make it binding on people to carry their own bags,” he said.

In many other neighbourhoods such as Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and Mehrauli, RWAs are holding discussions with vendors and shop owners to look at using alternatives such as glass bottles, paper cups and straws, and cloth bags, among others. “We have been trying to convince shopkeepers in our local market. Plastic has been eliminated from here. We plan to take it to other areas as well,” said Rejimon C K, Dwarka Sector 22 resident.

In Mehrauli, the RWA has distributed sewing machines to 35 women, who have been struggling to make a living, to stitch cloth bags. “We have sensitised the business community as well as residents and they have agreed to buy cloth bags from these women. One bag would cost just around Rs 5-7,” said Sandeep Bali, president, Mehrauli RWA.

While many believe it’s a welcome move, some said a push from the state is needed to weed out plastic from markets. “Though we are circulating advisories to residents to not use plastic, the problem will continue till it is available in the market. The government has to strictly implement penal action against violators and provide alternatives to manufacturing units to have an effective mechanism,” said Atul Goyal, president, United Residents Joint Action, an umbrella body of 2,500 RWAs.

Meanwhile, traders said they have been trying not to use plastic bags, but it will take time to be implemented fully. “At restaurants and small eateries, we have decided against using plastic straws, plates, bags. They are using glass bottles for water. But when it comes to people asking for packaged water, there is no other option but plastic bottles. Also, everyone can’t afford the Rs 200 glass bottle of mineral water. It’s a good move but will require more effort and research for efficient implementation,” said Atul Bhargava, president, New Delhi Traders Association.

Experts, too, agree with Bhargava. Swati Singh Sambyal, project manager (waste management) at Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said it is a necessary move but will not be able to take off without preparation in terms of ground study and economics. “A blanket ban on plastic would not be feasible without adequate study and numbers by the government. For instance, how many people are employed with manufacturing units and how will they be affected. Secondly, a ground inventorisation and impact of alternatives on environment has to be studied in terms of carbon footprint, which may be higher than plastic in case of using cloth, glass etc,” said Sambyal.

