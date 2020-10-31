e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Satyendra Jain urges people to treat face mask as vaccine for Covid-19

Satyendra Jain urges people to treat face mask as vaccine for Covid-19

His remarks comes amid a massive spike in fresh cases with a record 5,891 incidences reported on Friday, the third consecutive day when over 5,000 cases have been registered in a day.

delhi Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:06 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
The Delhi health minister flagged that a large number of people in the city had become carefree and were not wearing masks in public places.
The Delhi health minister flagged that a large number of people in the city had become carefree and were not wearing masks in public places.(Hindustan Times File Photo)
         

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said it is “impossible to wipe off” Covid-19 transmission through a lockdown as the virus has “spread through the community” and people should treat wearing a face mask as a vaccine till the real medication is made available.

His remarks comes amid a massive spike in fresh cases with a record 5,891 incidences reported on Friday, the third consecutive day when over 5,000 cases have been registered in a day.

Interacting with reporters, the minister said that the lockdown was imposed in the beginning as “it was a new virus then” and its behaviour was totally unpredictable.

“There have been a lot of learnings from the lockdown, and a lot was also said that after the 21-day lockdown the virus spread will stop or with temperature going to 40 degrees Celsius, it will stop. Did it stop? So, the learning from that exercise has been that it is impossible to wipe off Covid-19 transmission through a lockdown as the virus has spread through the community,” he said when asked if lockdown-like restrictions could be imposed if spike in cases continue.

The other learning from the lockdown has been that the use of mask is an effective way to reduce the spread of the infection, he said.

“So, people should treat wearing a mask as a vaccine till we get the real vaccine, which is expected in a few months,” Jain said.

The Centre late March had announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. From June 8, the central government brought in gradual ‘Unlock’, under which restrictions have been eased accordingly.

The Delhi health minister flagged that a large number of people in the city had become carefree and were not wearing masks in public places, and warned that ‘challans’ (fines) are being issued and stricter action will be taken against those not wearing masks.

In an interview to PTI early September, Jain had ruled out the possibility of another lockdown here, saying an economy “cannot be kept shut for eternity” as livelihood of a large number of people is dependent on it.

He has also asserted that “extreme caution and not panic” should be the response of the city and people should exhibit greater alertness and responsibility in public places to deal with this health crisis.

tags
top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In