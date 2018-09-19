Seven-year-old raped by ragpicker, assaulted with water hose

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and assaulted by a 20-year-old ragpicker at an isolated park in New Seemapuri on Monday evening.

The girl’s mother has alleged that a water hose was inserted into the girl, leaving her grievously wounded, but police are yet to ascertain this. The girl, who underwent a surgery on Tuesday, is recuperating, police said. The accused has been arrested.

Police said the girl lives with her mother, a single parent and sole breadwinner. The incident took place between 7.30pm and 8.30pm when the girl had stepped out to play with her friends. Police have found that the accused lured the girl with a promise to buy her an ice cream and took her to the park, where he raped her.

According to senior officers, when the girl did not return home after an hour, her mother went looking for her. Some local residents informed her that they have seen the girl at a nearby park. Police said the mother found the child bleeding from her private parts.

The woman rushed her daughter to a hospital where the sexual assault was confirmed. Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said police were informed and a case of rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and under the POSCO Act was registered.

A doctor from the GTB hospital, where the child was admitted, said she had complex injuries in her private parts and bite marks in the surrounding area.

“She had to be operated upon immediately. She’s stable but her injuries are grievous and complex,” the doctor said.

The girl also had head injuries, the doctor said. “She was beaten with a blunt object. There are severe injuries to the,” the doctor said.

Yadav said based on preliminary inquiry, they zeroed in on the accused. “From what the girl told us and through facts ascertained from locals, we traced the suspect and arrested him. He was identified as a 20-year-old ragpicker who lives in the same neighbourhood,” the DCP said.

A police officer said, “The girl received stitches and is recuperating. Her mother in her complaint has alleged that a pipe was inserted into her daughter. Police are yet to recover the water hose.”

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday visited the child. Maliwal tweeted, “Cannot describe the pain the little girl was experiencing. Already malnourished, she has a long struggle ahead. We are going to support her in her legal fight to ensure death penalty to her culprits. Will file compensation application & shall make all efforts to rehabilitate her.”

Woman ‘molested’ by doctor at hospital

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a doctor of a government hospital in central Delhi last week. An FIR has been registered at the IP Estate police station on the basis of the woman’s complaint, police said.

The woman said she had a breathing problem for which she visited the doctor, who told her that she was suffering from a heart ailment and needs to undergo a surgery.

The woman underwent the procedure last wee. She claimed the doctor touched her inappropriately while administering anaesthesia and passed lewd remarks in front of other hospital staff, police said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 03:18 IST