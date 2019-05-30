Shopkeepers don’t have right to park on road: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said shopkeepers on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh do not have any “inherent and vested right” to park on the road.

The court’s remarks came in response to a petition filed by the local shopkeepers’ association, challenging transport body UTTIPEC’s decision to make it a non-motorable road.

“You don’t have any inherent right to parking on the road,” Justice Vibhu Bakhru said. The Association of Shopkeepers of Ajmal Khan Road is opposing the decision to convert the road into a pedestrian zone.

The court, however, asked Delhi Police to allow vehicles for 2-3 hours every day so that shopkeepers can transport their goods to the market.

The association, comprising 400 shopkeepers, said the decision was taken without consulting them and no prior notice was served. The plea said they have not been provided any alternative parking place despite having paid one-time parking charges. They contended the decision was violation of the Master Plan Delhi-2021.

Disagreeing with the association, the court and said even though the road is motorable, the shopkeepers do not have the right to park their vehicles on it.

It said though the shopkeepers had paid a one-time parking charge, it cannot be misconstrued as parking charges as the amount is required for specific purposes.

