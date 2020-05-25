e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Staff at Delhi health minister's office Covid-19 positive

Staff at Delhi health minister’s office Covid-19 positive

delhi Updated: May 25, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
A person working at Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s office tested Covid-19 positive, a government official said on Monday.

The official further said the employee had tested positive on Sunday, following which he was quarantined and the minister’s office sanitised. The employee is posted at the health minister’s office, outside his residence in Civil Lines. He did not visit the minister’s office at the Delhi Secretariat since May 4, when all government offices, including the Secretariat reopened with one-third the staff strength, the official added.

