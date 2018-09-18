Students at Delhi university journalism college allege police assault

Students at Delhi University’s (DU) Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) on Monday alleged they were “manhandled” by the police during a protest demanding “basic facilities” at the college. Police, however, denied the allegations.

“We were protesting peacefully against the administration’s apathy at the campus when police started thrashing us. They caned the students, including female students, without issuing any prior warning,” the Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) students said in a statement.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Nupur Prasad said the police officers stopped the protestors from barging inside the vice-chancellor’s office. “When policemen saw the protestors trying to scale the entry gate, they were stopped. We did not use any force. Policemen deployed there did not even have batons. There was no lathicharge, “she said.

DSJ has witnessed several protests over alleged “lack of facilities” ever since it was inaugurated in July last year. The school, which operates from the first floor of DU’s Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC) in north campus, offers two five-year integrated journalism courses. It is the varsity’s first ever self-financed course, charging an annual fee of ₹65,000.

The students have been alleging that the campus does not have sufficient facilities. “There is no media lab, no library or even a canteen. We have been charged for each of these facilities. We were promised that the demands would be addressed before September 14. We have no option but to protest,” said the students.

DSJ officials said the administration has considered all demands and the media would lab be made soon.

“We have told the students that we trying to bring all facilities,” an official said.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 02:53 IST