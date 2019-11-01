e-paper
Suspicious bag spotted at Delhi airport, bomb detection team, dog squad at spot

A bomb detection and disposal team, along with a dog squad, are at the spot. The airport premises is being sanitised. The panicked passengers took to Twitter and informed that they were not allowed to exit the arrival terminal for some time.

delhi Updated: Nov 01, 2019 07:30 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Security tightened at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport after a suspicious bag was spotted in the Airport premises.
Security tightened at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport after a suspicious bag was spotted in the Airport premises.(ANI Photo )
         

Security was tightened at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi after a suspicious bag was spotted in the airport premises.

The police immediately swung into action after receiving the information at around 2 am on Friday.

A bomb detection and disposal team, along with a dog squad, are at the spot. The airport premises is being sanitised.

The panicked passengers took to Twitter and informed that they were not allowed to exit the arrival terminal for some time.

More details are awaited.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 07:21 IST

