There was camera right opposite to you: Sisodia responds to Amit Shah jibe

delhi

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:56 IST

Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday denied allegations by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah that the AAP government failed to fulfil its promise of installing 140,000 CCTV cameras across the city.

Sisodia on Tuesday said that the Delhi government has installed 16 cameras in the very same locality of Lajpat Nagar where Shah had conducted a door-to-door campaign two days ago.

Shah had on Sunday had mocked the AAP government in his speech at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, saying that he had been going around with binoculars, looking in vain for the CCTV cameras installed by the AAP government.

Responding to the allegations in a press conference, Sisodia said that a CCTV was installed right opposite the house where Shah had gone to meet voters on Sunday in Lajpat Nagar. Sisodia also shared the footage of Shah campaigning with the media, retrieved from the Delhi government’s CCTV cameras installed on the street.

“I want to reassure Shah that he does not have to walk around with binoculars. All he has to do is look up in those very streets where he moves around in Delhi and he will find a CCTV camera greeting him, five feet above the ground. Every detail of your door to door campaign and the visuals of the people who talk to you and of those who do not even bother to open their door for you are all captured in these CCTV cameras installed by the Delhi government,” Sisodia said.

He added that the BJP was now nothing but “Bharatiya Jumla Party”. Sisodia said that Delhi government has fulfilled its 2015 manifesto promise of installing CCTV cameras in buses and prominent public spaces.

He said that he wants to remind the BJP that Delhi has a government that actually does real work that impacts and transform the lives of citizens of Delhi for the better.

(ends)