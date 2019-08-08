Tihar inmates raise money to help deceased convict’s family

delhi

Some of life’s best friendships are forged at the worst of times.

On August 8, the fellow inmates of a 40-year-old murder convict, raised money to help his family member, after a little less than two months of his death.

Out on parole, after serving over 13 years in Delhi’s Tihar jail, Bhaskar(single name) died of a heart attack while returning to prison on June 27. His friends, all fellow prisoners serving time, then learnt that Bhaskar was the sole bread earner of his family who used to send his family members money by working inside the prison. The prisoners then decided to help out their deceased friend’s family members and joined hands to collect money for them.

Jail officers said the prisoners handed a total of ₹3.39 lakh to Bhaskar’s family on Thursday. Rajesh Chauhan, superintendent of jail four, said this was the first time prisoners had taken such an initiative in Tihar.

“Bhaskar was in jail for 13 years. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. He had a heart attack on the train while returning to prison. He died at a young age and left behind a 12-year-old child, a wife, and his 75-year-old father. The prisoners learned about his family’s status and offered to contribute money,” Chauhan said.

The officer added that while many prisoners contributed between ₹100-₹200, some of the prisoners had even donated their full monthly salary to raise the amount.

Most prisoners had earned the money by working as painters, carpenters, sweepers, manufacturing jute bags by working in different factories inside the jail. Bhaskar used to earn about ₹4,000 a month by working in the jail and sent around ₹2,000 home monthly.

On Thursday afternoon, Bhaskar’s wife, along with her son, came to the prison complex. She visited jail number four — the same jail where her husband was lodged for 13 years— and collected the cheque. Jail officers said, with tears in her eyes, the woman could barely say anything except for a thank you.

