Tihar prisoners to make sanitisers, supply to police in Delhi

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:19 IST

The prisoners of Tihar have, their own way, answered that age-old question: who watches the watchmen?

Their answer: “We do”.

And so, they are producing sanitisers exclusively for the use of policemen on duty across the city.

A senior Delhi police officer said that the departments need for sanitisers and masks is very high because policemen are on the front line of efforts to combat the disease — managing containment zones, conducting checks, ensuring social distancing, even feeding the hungry. While there is no problem in getting masks, the demand for sanitisers across police stations is rising, the officer added on condition of anonymity. There was a discussion on manufacturing sanitisers, but the department realised it needed a licence.

Deputy commissioner of police (licensing and welfare), Asif Mohd Ali, “We approached Tihar jail authorities. The prison department already produces its own sanitisers for internal use. They do it based on government guidelines and as per approved composition. From the fund of the Police Families Welfare Society(PFWS), we will supply the raw materials to the prisoners. The prisoners will help us by making the sanitisers. It will have the logo of the PFWS with the words ‘Prepared under specific licence inside Tihar’ written. We will get 200ml bottles and distribute it among our staff. This must be the first time in history that prisoners are directly helping the people (police) who put them there.”

Of the 18,000 prisoners in Tihar when the lockdown began (around 3,000 have subsequently been released to reduce congestion), almost 95% were arrested by Delhi police. The remaining are those who were arrested by other agencies — such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate, Department of Revenue Intelligence and Narcotics Control Bureau. The prisoners inside Tihar work in different units such as carpentry, bakery and bag-making. The furniture made inside the factory is supplied to government schools. About four months ago, the prison department obtained a drug licence to manufacture sanitisers inside prison. The in-house sanitisers were being used by the 18,000 prisoners.

The director general of prisons, Sandeep Goel, confirmed that prisoners will be making sanitisers for the police.

“Through this arrangement, our prisoners will be helping the police in the fight against Covid-19. As a front line force, the police personnel put themselves at great risk. Together, we will win this fight against Covid-19,” he said.

Delhi police officers say the demand for sanitisers among the force is very high. Over 500 police personnel are in quarantine. A police station in Central Delhi has already been sealed. At least 28 police personnel have tested positive for the virus so far. Many police personnel who tested positive were posted in containment zones such as Chandni Mahal, Nabi Karim, Jahangirpuri. Around 30% of the police personnel at every station have been sent on leave but been told to join duty within an hour.

Delhi police’s spokesperson, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, said the department has been ensuring adequate supply of masks and sanitisers. “Our force is fully prepared to deal with this pandemic. We have arranged for masks and sanitisers for everyone on the road. We will ensure that our men and women on the ground are fully equipped. We thank prisoners and jail authorities for helping us with the sanitisers. We have a common enemy today and we need to fight it together.”