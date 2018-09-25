UP man held with country-made pistol at Delhi metro station

A 25-year-old man was apprehended at a Delhi metro station for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in his bag, officials said on Tuesday.

CISF personnel apprehended Rohit, a resident of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, at Anand Vihar metro station late on Monday after the X-ray baggage scanner detected the weapon in his bag, they said.

The man was handed over to police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for further investigation, officials said.

