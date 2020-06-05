e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Violence at Jamia was ‘well-planned’, Delhi Police tell HC

Violence at Jamia was ‘well-planned’, Delhi Police tell HC

While replying to six pleas filed in Jamia violence, Delhi police advocates Amit Mahajan and Rajat Nair, told court the intention of the mob was to disrupt law and order in the area.

delhi Updated: Jun 05, 2020 03:17 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police also said that with respect to the three FIRs on the violence, charge sheets have already been filed in Saket court against 20 accused, none of whom are students of the varsity.
Police also said that with respect to the three FIRs on the violence, charge sheets have already been filed in Saket court against 20 accused, none of whom are students of the varsity.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi police on Thursday told Delhi high court that the violence which took place on December 13 and December 15 at Jamia Millia Islamia campus was not “sporadic but a well-planned attack as all rioters were well-armed with stones, lathis and petrol bombs.”

While replying to six pleas filed in Jamia violence, Delhi police advocates Amit Mahajan and Rajat Nair, told court the intention of the mob was to disrupt law and order in the area.

Police also said that with respect to the three FIRs on the violence, charge sheets have already been filed in Saket court against 20 accused, none of whom are students of the varsity.

The pleas were filed seeking directions to the police to not take any coercive action against the students of JMI university and to quash all criminal proceedings against them.

Police said probe revealed local leaders and politicians were instigating protestors and were raising provocative and inciting slogans. “They burnt tyres and threw the same towards police. The CAT ambulance, passing through university road with a patient inside, was also damaged…This unlawful crowd in different groups entered campus on both sides of road and started pelting stones on the force,” police said.

