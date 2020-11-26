Woman accidentally shot in foot by beat constable intervening in parking dispute

delhi

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:26 IST

A woman was shot in her foot when a beat constable, trying to settle a parking dispute in outer Delhi’s Rohini, fired four rounds to the ground, one of which ricochetted off and hit her.Police said the constable had fired under duress as he was being manhandled by the family that was involved in a parking dispute with an elderly couple late Wednesday.

The woman got hit in her toe and had to undergo a surgery, but she is out of danger, said PK Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini). “The injured woman was one of the persons who had attacked the policeman,” said the DCP.

Mishra said it all began around 11.45pm on Wednesday when the daughter of a senior citizen couple -- a 73-year-old advocate and his 70-year-old wife -- made a distress call to the police control room as well as to the local beat constable, Punit Sharma, saying her parents’ neighbours were threatening them over a parking dispute.

“Their daughter told us that the neighbour had parked his motorcycle in front of their house because of which they could not open their gate. She alleged that the other family was threatening her parents when they were asked to remove the motorcycle,” the DCP said.

When Sharma reached the spot, the other family began arguing with him, accused him of being drunk and manhandled him, Mishra said. “They slapped him, caught him by his collar, and tried to snatch his service revolver, mobile phone and car key,” he said.

A partial video clip of the incident, recorded by the accused family, purportedly showed them in a heated argument with the policeman and them accusing him of being drunk. The policeman can be seen and heard telling them that he was not drunk and was ready to undergo a medical examination.

The video further showed him getting into his car and the family accusing him of pointing a loaded pistol at them -- they can be heard challenging him to shoot.

The DCP said when the family continued to manhandle him, he took out his service revolver, kept his hand behind his back and fired four rounds into the ground. “One bullet ricochetted and hit the women in her foot,” Mishra said.

The officer said that the woman was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and later to RML Hospital for a surgery.

“We have registered a case against the attackers under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to assault on a public servant, preventing a public servant from performing his duty, causing hurt, theft (of the pistol and other items) and causing hurt during theft,” Mishra said.

No case has been registered against the police constable for opening fire. “He was responding to a distress call by senior citizens and was only performing his duty,” he said.