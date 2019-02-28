Woman allegedly raped, thrashed by neighbour in east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar

A 35-year-old woman sexually assaulted and thrashed by a man from her neighbourhood who barged into her east Delhi home while her husband and children were away on Tuesday morning, police said.

The woman was knocked unconscious by the thrashing and had to be hospitalised with injuries to her arms and head, said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (north-east). The woman regained consciousness on Wednesday, and is out of danger, the officer added. According to another senior officer, the probe so far has revealed that the suspect lived in the same neighbourhood but was not known to the woman.

According to the Delhi Police data, only 2.5% of all rape cases reported in the national capital last year were committed by strangers. In a majority of cases, those known to the victims, such as friends, relatives, family members, are the culprits.

The DCP said the suspect, 35-year-old Saavan (single name), has been arrested after CCTV footage helped identify him. Saavan is a daily wage earner and loads and unloads goods from trucks. The woman lives with her two children and her mason husband in an under-construction building in east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar.

Her husband was away at work and her children at school on Tuesday morning when Saavan allegedly barged into her house. An investigator said Saavan was aware of the family’s schedule and barged into the house at a time when he knew the woman was alone.

The man allegedly raped the woman and when she resisted the assault, he thrashed her and repeatedly flung her to the floor, knocking her unconscious. The suspect fled the spot after the crime.

The crime came to fore when the woman’s husband returned home in the afternoon and found her lying unconscious. “He took her to a hospital where doctors treating her confirmed that she had been raped. She remained unconscious for hours after that,” the officer said.

The police, meanwhile, had begun scanning the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and identified the suspect. He was caught from his home, said police, adding that the survivor identified him as her assailant on being showed his photographs. Saavan has been booked for rape and assault and sent to judicial custody.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 01:47 IST