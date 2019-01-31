Woman claims Delhi man she met on matrimonial site cheated her of Rs 5 lakh

A woman from Punjab and working in Amsterdam has alleged that she was cheated of Rs 5 lakh by a Delhi man she befriended on a matrimonial website.

The man posed as the head of a sports channel and duped her of the money by claiming that he needed the cash for the treatment of his father who suffered from cancer, police quoted her as saying.

In her statement to the police, the woman said she did her own investigation and found that he had used a similar modus operandi to cheat four other women earlier.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said that a case under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) was registered on the woman’s statement and that the police is trying to arrest the suspect.

She told the police that she had met the man on a matrimonial site, a few months ago.

“She said that he got very close to her family members, particularly her father, and appeared to care a lot about them,” a police officer said.

A few weeks ago, he allegedly told her that his father was ill and needed to be treated in Chennai. On the pretext that his and his family’s bank accounts were blocked for some reason, he borrowed Rs 5 lakh from her.

But when she recently asked him to return the money, he allegedly turned abusive, switched off his mobile phone and blocked her on social media sites.

The woman then created a fake social media account and viewed his account. There, she found some ‘likes’ and comments by a woman on the suspect’s social media profile, said police. When she contacted that woman, she too turned out to be one of his victims and said she was the man’s fourth target, the woman alleged.

Having contacted some of the other alleged victims, the woman decided to approach the Dwarka police because that is where she suspected the man to be staying.

