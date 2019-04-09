Woman found dead in Delhi’s Rohini, police suspect robbery bid

A 57-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Rohini on Monday afternoon.

Police suspect the woman, identified as Geeta Saxena, was strangled to death during a robbery attempt as the jewellery she was wearing was missing.

Police said they received information about the murder at 1.37pm. “A woman who works near Geeta’s house saw the door open, went in to check and found her lying unconscious. She alerted the neighbours and called the police. A police team rushed the woman to a hospital where she was declared dead. Her husband Anand was informed,” said a police officer who is not authorised to speak to the media.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Mishra said a chunni was found around the woman’s neck. “Rings, gold bangles and gold chain she was wearing were found missing. Robbery as a motive cannot be ruled out. We are probing if personal enmity led to the killing,” Mishra said.

He said a crime and forensics team collected evidence. “There were no signs of house break-in. The house was not ransacked. Her body has been preserved for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of her death, which prima facie looks like strangulation. There are no visible injury marks on her body,” the DCP said.

The officer said the police were questioning local residents and checking CCTV footage to see who had visited the woman before she was killed. Her husband, an autorickshaw driver, is being questioned to find out if there is any personal enmity. Police said the woman was a homemaker. She had two sons and a daughter who is married.

