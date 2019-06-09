Woman, her male friend nabbed for man’s murderin Aman Vihar

Two days after the decomposed body of a man was found in a gunny bag in Aman Vihar, Delhi Police on Friday arrested the man’s wife and her paramour for the murder.

Police said that the man, Munna Lal (38), was killed and his body dumped in the drain a month ago. The wife came under the police’s radar when she tried to mislead the cops with the identification of the man’s body. But the man’s mother identified his body, officers said.

Police said Lal was a scrap dealer who lived with his wife and three children in Aman Vihar. The body was found on Wednesday, when locals spotted a gunny bag in a drain.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Ingit Pratap Singh said the body was highly decomposed but the clothes on it suggested it belonged to a man.

“In order to identify the body, a team of 45 police personnel was formed to scan 190 houses within a radius of one kilometre. Meanwhile , we scanned all the missing reports filed at neighbouring police stations since May 1,” Singh said.

The additional DCP said they found that 32 persons were reported missing out of which four were male and were still untraced. The families of all four were approached and we found that the body could be of that of Munna Lal, a scarp dealer who was last seen by his family on May 5, the officer said.

“When we asked Lal’s wife to identify her husband with the help of his clothes, she denied it was her husband. However, when Lal’s mother, who lives nearby, was approached, she identified the body as that of her son,” Singh said.

His mother also told us that his wife was a bully and that she hardly visited his son’s house. “Lal’s mother told us that on May 6 last month, his son’s wife told her that her husband had not returned home since last night. Lal’s wife also asked his mother to accompany her to police station to lodge a missing report,” Singh said.

The additional DCP said when his team examined Lal’s talked to people at the scrap unit he worked at, they found one 28-year-old Rajender, who was sacked a few months ago, had joined work at Lal’s workplace on the day Lal went missing.

“We found he was hired by Lal’s wife and had free access to his house. During probe, Lal’s brother told police that a night before Lal went missing, he had spotted Rajender, Lal’s wife and one Tarun, ferrying a big gunny bag on a cycle rickshaw. He said, when he enquired, they said they are delivering some plastic scrap to Lal on the main road,” the officer said.

The police detained Rajender and Tarun for interrogation and they disclosed that he was sacked when Lal started suspecting that he had relations with his wife.

