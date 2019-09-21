e-paper
Woman shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi’s Patparganj

The incident took place at around 6.30 in the morning when the woman was sitting inside her car outside Shani temple in the area.

delhi Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:08 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Unknown assailants killed a woman in Patparganj.
Unknown assailants killed a woman in Patparganj.(AFP File Photo( Representational Image))
         

A woman was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patparganj area in East Delhi district on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Usha, was rushed to a private hospital situated on IP Extension following the shooting, where she succumbed to her injuries, informed a Delhi Police official.

The incident took place at around 6.30 in the morning when the woman was sitting inside her car outside Shani temple in the area.

Police have initiated a search to nab those involved in the attack.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 11:06 IST

