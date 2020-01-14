e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020

Annual day held at Masonic Public School

A play on King Ashoka’s life drew laud applause from the audience.

delhi Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The entire school helped ensure the success of the event.
The entire school helped ensure the success of the event.(HT)
         

Masonic Public School, Vasant Kunj, celebrated its annual day function with enthusiasm.

The entire school helped ensure the success of this event. The triumph was made possible by the efforts of principal Neelam Kumar. The panel of dignitaries included chief guest Bali, school chairman AK Sharma, CBSE regional officer Inderjeet Singh and high commissioner of Zambia, Judith KK Kan’goma. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp and Ganesh vandana. The props and costumes added colour to the occasion. The play Ashoka drew loud applause. It depicted the life of King Ashoka and his compassion. The play also had musical elements to bring melody. A tabla performance was given by students which mesmerised the audience. Parents were impressed by the performance showcased by students. The principal read out the annual report. This was followed by the prize distribution ceremony. Students were honoured for excellence in academics and extracurricular activities. The chief guest said it was a spectacular show and expressed happiness at being a part of the annual day celebrations. The chairman congratulated the entire team for the hard work which made the event a success. He said students should be imparted not just an academic education, but also a sense of values.

School manager MK Mahajan thanked the dignitaries and parents as well as the teachers and the principal.

