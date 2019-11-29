Apeejay school celebrates appreciation day

delhi

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 15:27 IST

Apeejay School, Pitampura, celebrated its Annual Appreciation Day and cultural evening with music and dance on its premises.

The dignitaries present were chief guest Satyendra Jain minister of health, industries, power, public works department; Anurag Tripathy, secretary, CBSE; Ira Singhal, dy commissioner, NDMC; Neeraj Kumar, commissioner, income tax; and Zareen Taj, RDE-W. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp. Principal Veena Goel welcomed the guests and said that the school was committed to holistic development of students. She also presented the school report giving a glimpse of major events and achievements. Jain lauded the programme and the efforts of the students. Meritorious students were felicitated for excellence in academics and co-curricular activities in the prize distribution ceremony. The school orchestra set the tempo for the programme with a scintillating performance. The choir sang the Earth Anthem “Our Cosmic Oasis, Cosmic Blue Pearl, Save Water Save Mother Earth.” The highlight of the cultural extravaganza was the musical dance drama titled Jal Abhishek, a tribute to water. It depicted the journey of water beginning from glaciers and also showcased the culture of our states. Audio-visual projections accompanied the music and dances. The message came out clearly: “Save water, the elixir of life.” Students took a pledge to save water for future generations. Vice principal Dr Sujeet Masih proposed the vote of thanks which was followed by the national anthem.