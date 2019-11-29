e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Apeejay school celebrates appreciation day

The dance drama Jal Abhishek was a highlight of the event at Apeejay School; students were felicitated for excellence in different fields.

delhi Updated: Nov 29, 2019 15:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Music and dance performances marked the event.
Music and dance performances marked the event.(HT)
         

Apeejay School, Pitampura, celebrated its Annual Appreciation Day and cultural evening with music and dance on its premises.

The dignitaries present were chief guest Satyendra Jain minister of health, industries, power, public works department; Anurag Tripathy, secretary, CBSE; Ira Singhal, dy commissioner, NDMC; Neeraj Kumar, commissioner, income tax; and Zareen Taj, RDE-W. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp. Principal Veena Goel welcomed the guests and said that the school was committed to holistic development of students. She also presented the school report giving a glimpse of major events and achievements. Jain lauded the programme and the efforts of the students. Meritorious students were felicitated for excellence in academics and co-curricular activities in the prize distribution ceremony. The school orchestra set the tempo for the programme with a scintillating performance. The choir sang the Earth Anthem “Our Cosmic Oasis, Cosmic Blue Pearl, Save Water Save Mother Earth.” The highlight of the cultural extravaganza was the musical dance drama titled Jal Abhishek, a tribute to water. It depicted the journey of water beginning from glaciers and also showcased the culture of our states. Audio-visual projections accompanied the music and dances. The message came out clearly: “Save water, the elixir of life.” Students took a pledge to save water for future generations. Vice principal Dr Sujeet Masih proposed the vote of thanks which was followed by the national anthem.

tags
top news
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
MG Motor displays ZS EV before much-awaited launch
MG Motor displays ZS EV before much-awaited launch
Indian company offers ‘sleep internship’, promises to pay Rs 1 lakh
Indian company offers ‘sleep internship’, promises to pay Rs 1 lakh
BCCI using India matches to test ‘camera spotting’ of no-balls
BCCI using India matches to test ‘camera spotting’ of no-balls
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News