Lotus Valley starts three modern labs

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 13:52 IST

Lotus Valley International School, Noida, launched three state-of-the-art laboratories to inculcate 21st century skills in students.

The labs were Spatial Intelligence and Coding Lab for Classes 1 and 2; STEAM lab for Classes 3 and 4; and Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) for the middle and senior school. ATL is an initiative taken by the NITI Aayog and Union government to develop a scientific temper in young learners.

Chief guest DS Dhapola, civil engineer, CRISIL, and LVIS Mentor of Change from NITI Aayog, inaugurated the ATL lab and wished the students many happy hours of tinkering. On this occasion, the school in collaboration with Avishkaar, hosted the 10th season of IRC League, Asia’s biggest robotics competition. The event was graced by parent representatives, Dr Naresh Gupta and Anoop Saxena, along with Rajeev Gaba and Prerna Sinha from Avishkaar. Over 310 students from 35 schools from Delhi-NCR participated in team events on the theme of the year Bot-Olympics.

Principal Dr Ruchi Seth said the labs would encourage creative thinking and problem-solving techniques and promote excellence in a competitive, out-of-class setting. While Venkateshwar Global School, Rohini, bagged the first prize in the junior and middle level, the first prize at the senior level was won by Lotus Valley International School, Noida.