Sachdeva Public holds grand Founder’s Day

delhi

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:26 IST

Founder’s Day

Sachdeva Public School, Rohini, celebrated its 27th Founder’s Day with zeal.

Chairman SK Sachdeva, director Sanjay Sachdeva and Managing Committee members presided over the function. The school was decorated with rangoli, flowers and drapes. Students had decorated it on the theme Dor: a Bond of Togetherness.

The cultural extravaganza began with a scintillating performance by students. It highlighted the importance of love, compassion and gratitude. In his address, the chairman said the chief aim of the school was to create a lively, stimulating and conducive environment. He said the school not only imparted quality education but also instilled moral values. The skit stressed on the bond between a brother and sister, and love and compassion for mankind. The props and costumes added colour to the occasion. The anchor proposed the vote of thanks and the programme concluded with the national anthem.

Special Assembly

Vidya Bharati School, Rohini, organised a special assembly on the theme of Bihar, the state which gave the world its first republic.

Students presented a performance dedicated to their mothers. Primary students took part in Buno Kahani Apni Zubani, a story telling competition on the folk tales of Bihar. Children presented fables, anecdotes and legends. The stories narrated by students highlighted the ethos of Bihar. The programme ended by paying tribute to the culture of Bihar.

Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary

Happy Home Public School, Rohini, celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary with a series of events.

The theme was Gandhi….Ek Yatra. The event was presided over by manager Laxmi Sharma, principal Anita Hans, DA Misra and chairperson KP Raizada. Students highlighted the importance of determination and perseverance through a speech, self-composed poem and enactment. They sang a patriotic group song. Then students, teachers and parents paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Students narrated anecdotes from the Mahatma’s life. They also performed aerobics. Pupils presented a skit on Gandhi’s life highlighting the principles of truth, peace and non-violence. They took part in a walkathon which drew inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cleanliness campaign. Principal Anita Hans exhorted everyone to honour Mahatma Gandhi by taking a pledge. An exhibition was organised on Ancient India and Digital India. It offered an immersive virtual reality experience on the Mahatma’s life. Coordinator Shelly Jawa proposed the vote of thanks.

Summer Internship Programme

The Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi organised an internship programme for psychology students of Classes 11 and 12. The students of The Modern School, ECNCR also participated in the event.

Many students from different schools of New Delhi and NCR region were a part of the event for one hour each day. The programme offered an experience in the field of psychology. Students took part in activities to learn more about psychology. Sessions on psychological disorders and interviews provided students an overview of the subject. The students also got the chance to socialise with other students with similar interests. The activities included a project to break the stigma of mental health, writing poems and articles, and making posters. The students got a platform to present their own thoughts on psychology and people suffering from disorders. The internship was a fun way of learning and helped the students to evaluate their interest in the field.

Netball Champion

Manasvi Soni of Class 9, St Margaret Sr Sec School, Prashant Vihar, was a member of the Indian team which played in the First South Asian U16 Netball Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal. She was the best player in the event.

Team India defeated Maldives on the first day of the match. On the second day, it continued its winning streak against Nepal and Pakistan respectively in two matches. The score in the second match was 56/5 and thus, India won by 51 points. Manasvi was the best player and won laurels for her school. The final match took place between India and Sri Lanka in which team India attained second position. The school congratulated Manasvi and sports teacher incharge Meenakshi Soni.

Swatch Yamuna Campaign

The Eco Brigade of DAV Public School, Rohini, took part in the Swacch Yamuna Campaign organised at Sonia Vihar Ghat, Delhi, to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The chief guest was Manoj Tiwari, MP, and the guest of honor was the MCD commissioner. They joined hands with students and teachers to clean the Yamuna ghats. They also took a cleanliness pledge. The elders were filled with pride to see the students wearing tri-colour caps and holding brooms. This event proved that we can do only a little alone, but together we can achieve a lot. It was a humble way to remember a great leader.

Honouring Silver Medalist

Yuvashakti Model School, Sector-3, Rohini honoured its student Yash Vijayran for winning a silver medal in judo in 10th Asian Pacific Youth Sports Games, 2019 in Vladivostok, Russia.

YMS chairman Vijay Sharma, trustee Shambhu Sharma, managing director Kartik Sharma, principal Harinder Kumar and Tagore Babri honoured him with the cash prize of Rs 11,000. They also honoured his father Dharmveer Vijayran and his coach Subhash Bhardwaj with a token of love. Shambhu Sharma congratulated Yash, his father and his coach. Rekha Wadhawan proposed the vote of thanks.

Blood Donation Camp

NK Bagrodia Public School, Rohini, organised a Blood Donation Camp on its premises in collaboration with the Rotary Interact Club. They collected 47 units of blood.

The teaching and administrative staff also donated blood for the noble cause. The school has always done community service. It has rendered selfless service to the downtrodden.

Goethe Super League Interschool Football Tournament

Springdales School, Pusa Road, hosted the Goethe Super League Interschool Football Tournament.

The league was an endeavour to use sports to bring together students from different walks of life. Fourteen schools from across the Delhi NCR took part in the event. Principal Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal welcomed the dignitaries from Goethe Institut, embassy of Germany and participating teams. She encouraged the students to pursue their chosen sport with passion and purpose and play fair. The dignitaries included Carl Jochen Dill, head, educational services department, Goethe Institut, Jochen Karl Schindelarz and Kirti Baweja from the cultural department of the embassy of Germany, Thomas Godel, Mohita Miglani and Preeti Shah of the Goethe Institut, Vernonika Taranzinskaya, project head, educational services and school.

Students from different schools had a fun-filled learning experience. St Columbus boys and Sanskriti girls emerged winners. Springdales, Pusa Road girls were adjudged runners-up.

.