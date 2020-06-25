e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Assess China’s actions, not words

Assess China’s actions, not words

Its military build-up will have to be countered

editorials Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:55 IST
Hindustan Times
India must carefully note this dual signalling from China — where it is involved in talks and makes commitments to step back, but continues to remain aggressive on the ground
India must carefully note this dual signalling from China — where it is involved in talks and makes commitments to step back, but continues to remain aggressive on the ground(HT Photo)
         

The news on the India-China front remains grim. Officials familiar with ground developments and satellite imagery have indicated that China has engaged in a rapid, and rather drastic, build-up of troops and material at various points across the Line of Actual Control. In the Galwan Valley, where brave Indian soldiers destroyed a tent built by the People’s Liberation Army on June 15, the Chinese appear to have re-erected the structure. In Pangong-Tso, the Chinese presence between Finger 4 and Finger 8 is now well-established. While India has matched it up with its own troop deployment, the military moves from China signal escalation. The paradox is that this is happening despite military-level talks where both sides have agreed to disengage; it is also happening at a time when in diplomatic talks, while maintaining their respective positions, the two sides have indicated progress.

India must carefully note this dual signalling from China — where it is involved in talks and makes commitments to step back, but continues to remain aggressive on the ground. India must continue to respond not by believing words, but assessing actions. China has had a long history in deception. In the 1950s, when India raised the issue of Chinese official maps indicating parts of Indian territory under its own sovereign jurisdiction, Chinese leaders reassured Delhi that this was a legacy of the past and did not reflect current positions. But soon after, in 1962, it engaged in an offensive operation and expanded its claims, exacerbated no doubt by India’s weak strategy. A more recent example is the Chinese mismatch between its commitment at military talks on June 6 to disengage and its actions on June 15 where, in what appears to be a “pre-mediated” act, it attacked and killed 20 personnel of the Indian Army.

The lesson is simple — wait for action on the ground before giving an inch in any diplomatic talks. In this case, the Chinese military aggression is complicated by its historically untenable and false claim over the Galwan Valley. India had no choice but to continue to build its military posture on the ground, and prepare for all scenarios, even as diplomacy is given a chance to pressure China into translating its words into action on disengagement and limiting its claims.

tags
top news
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Kerala’s guidelines for expats’ return impractical, says MEA
Kerala’s guidelines for expats’ return impractical, says MEA
26 killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar
26 killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
KCR’s daughter Kavitha to lead protests by Singareni coal mine workers tomorrow
KCR’s daughter Kavitha to lead protests by Singareni coal mine workers tomorrow
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
Rashami Desai, Shaheen Bhatt on tackling depression in the times of Covid-19
Rashami Desai, Shaheen Bhatt on tackling depression in the times of Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In