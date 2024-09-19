Number Theory: The Kisan factor in Haryana elections - I

All 90 assembly constituencies (ACs) of Haryana will go to polls on October 5. Farmers’ unrest is being dubbed as a key factor in the forthcoming elections where the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is trying to form a government for the third consecutive time. How important is agriculture and associated fault lines in the state’s political economy? This two-part data journalism series will answer this question in detail by looking at various official statistics. The first part will look at the importance (or lack of it) of farming in Haryana and the second part will look at changes in Haryana’s agrarian economy in the more recent past.

PTI file photo