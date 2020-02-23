The new challenge for data collection | Editorial

editorials

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 22:29 IST

On February 6, political scientists Devesh Kapur and Neelanjan Sircar wrote in these pages with a warning. They suggested that controversy around the Citizenship (Amendment) Act-National Population Register-National Register of Citizens (CAA-NPR-NRC) might deter citizens from furnishing information to government agencies collecting statistical data. Reports indicate that these concerns may be turning out to be true. A key National Statistical Office (NSO) survey may get affected, after adverse feedback from various states outlining non-cooperation from citizens, who fear sharing information, and risks to the safety of enumerators.

If this is indeed true, it will have serious implications for policymaking. All policies rely on official statistics for both design and implementation. These statistics have to be regularly updated to account for changes in the society and economy. If official agencies are unable to collect data, irrespective of the reason involved, policymakers will have to work without credible information. To be sure, ever since the protests started, the government has been saying that there are no plans, yet, to start the NRC. But fears persist, and there appears to be scepticism towards all government surveys. The NSO keeps conducting surveys almost continuously. The work for the 2021 Census has already commenced. Inability to conduct these smoothly will only worsen the credibility crisis facing India’s official statistics. The government needs to do more to rebuild trust with citizens, and restore integrity of the data collection process.