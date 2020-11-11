e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / The rise of Asaduddin Owaisi

The rise of Asaduddin Owaisi

Those criticising Mr Owaisi for “cutting” the votes of other Opposition parties are doing a disservice to Indian democracy, for he is as entitled to participate and contest elections as any other formation.

editorials Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 21:28 IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi in Begusarai, Bihar, October 30, 2020
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi in Begusarai, Bihar, October 30, 2020(SANTOSK KUMAR/HTPHOTO)
         

In one of the more surprising dimensions of the Bihar outcome, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen — originally a small party with roots in the Old City in Hyderabad — has won five seats in the assembly. Mr Owaisi has been making a concerted effort to expand his party’s base in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, particularly Kishanganj — which has an overwhelming Muslim majority — for over five years now. It won a by-poll in the region last year, but has emerged as a major force this time around.

Mr Owaisi is a controversial figure. While he speaks the language of constitutionalism and seeks rights for Muslims and other marginalised groups, his party has often engaged in extremist rhetoric and even hate speech. But what explains his growing popularity, with his party winning seats in places as varied as Maharashtra and Bihar?

Muslims in India, after the trauma of Partition, have been sceptical of solely identity-based political formations and have invested their lot with secular formations and stuck to the democratic mainstream. But the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has led to greater alienation — the inability of the older “secular” parties to fight the BJP, and increasing disillusionment with these forces, has also led to a search for alternatives. Those criticising Mr Owaisi for “cutting” the votes of other Opposition parties are doing a disservice to Indian democracy, for he is as entitled to participate and contest elections as any other formation. On his part, Mr Owaisi must consistently ensure that his party remains wedded to the plural, peaceful, democratic, constitutional path and doesn’t engage in minority communalism.

tags
top news
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Kerala chief minister’s office knew about gold smuggling: Probe agency
Kerala chief minister’s office knew about gold smuggling: Probe agency
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
‘Victory of the people of India’: Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja Jail
‘Victory of the people of India’: Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja Jail
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court
Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In