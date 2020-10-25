e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / The threat from al Qaeda persists | HT Editorial

The threat from al Qaeda persists | HT Editorial

Since last year, al Qaeda’s leadership, including its chief Ayman al Zawahiri, has repeatedly called for a renewed jihad in Kashmir against India

editorials Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 20:33 IST
Hindustan Times
Al Qaeda, the Islamic State, LeT and other such groups are different brands which draw from a common pool of terrorism
Al Qaeda, the Islamic State, LeT and other such groups are different brands which draw from a common pool of terrorism(AFP)
         

The reported killing of the al Qaeda number two serves as a reminder that the group that made jihad a household word is still alive. The terror group remains headquartered in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, which explains why it was Afghan forces that found and killed Abu Muhsin Al-Masri. Since last year, al Qaeda’s leadership, including its chief Ayman al Zawahiri, has repeatedly called for a renewed jihad in Kashmir against India. Indian law and order agencies continue to apprehend a steady stream of al Qaeda suspects.

More telling is that almost all of these al Qaeda recruits captured in India have been found to have come through Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training camps. While Pakistan’s military insists it has no relationship with al Qaeda, the Lashkar link and the manner in which al Qaeda conveniently aligns itself with Islamabad’s interests seems more than just a coincidence. Kashmir rose to the top of al Qaeda’s agenda as New Delhi moved to marginalise Islamabad’s role in the future of the region. This March, al Qaeda publication, Nawai Afghan Jihad, declared its support for United States (US)-Taliban talks, echoing Pakistan’s position.

Al Qaeda, the Islamic State, LeT and other such groups are different brands which draw from a common pool of terrorism. Al Qaeda keeps a low profile even as it spreads once again in Africa, Yemen, Syria and South Asia. One result of this deliberate strategy is that the US now downplays the group as a threat. But India cannot afford this luxury as long as al Qaeda remains domiciled in the subcontinent, covertly aligns itself with Pakistan and prepares for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

tags
top news
‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: MI tumble after Suryakumar, Ishan fall
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: MI tumble after Suryakumar, Ishan fall
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
PM Modi ‘decided’ date of war with China: UP BJP president
PM Modi ‘decided’ date of war with China: UP BJP president
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In