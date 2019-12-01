711 unrecognised schools still running in Prayagraj

education

Even eight years after the Right To Education (RTE) Act coming into effect in UP and subsequent orders of the state government to officials to crack down on unrecognised schools, many such institutions continue flourish with impunity.

These include 711 such class 1 to class 8 institutions just in Prayagraj district, a recent basic education department survey carried out by the office of the basic shiksha adhikari of Prayagraj reveals.

The survey has found 78 such schools running in Koraon development block, 73 in Bahadurpur, 43 in Mauaima, 23 in Saidabad, 20 in Holagarh, 60 in Kaudihar 1, 35 in Kaudihar-2, 13 in Urva, 26 in Dhanupur, 06 in Shankargarh, 11 in Kaundhiara, 32 in Soraon, 15 in Pratappur, 16 in Karchana, 37 in Jasra, 39 in Phulpur, 21 in Meja, 20 each in Manda and Handia, 55 in Baharia and 54 in Chaka besides 14 in city area, inform officials aware of the survey results.

The RTE Act-2009 was implemented in the state on July 27, 2011. Under it, all illegally running schools were to be shut. Orders were issued to grant recognition to those institutions which had requite infrastructure.

The aim was to ensure that students across the state receive uniform and quality education. A few times, even drives in this regard were undertaken in Prayagraj but they failed to have the desired impact, concede officials.

BSA, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha confirmed that 711 schools had been identified in the district operating without any recognition. He claimed that drives against such institutions were regularly being carried out.

“I have ordered all block education officers (BEOs) to immediately initiate strict action against all these schools and ensure their closure as per the rules. We are committed to not allowing any unrecognised school to function in the district,” he said.

14 such schools in city limits alone

The list of 14 schools identified by the office of the BSA-Prayagraj office as running without valid recognition in city limits of Prayagraj includes:

ZN Public School at Neem Sarai, Icon Public School in Chak Mundera, St Francis English Medium School in Mumfordganj, STVN Public School at Kakraha Ghat, Meerapur, RD Memorial School at Tula Rambagh, Colonel Convent School at Saket Nagar, Harwara, Shanti Devi International School at Alka Vihar Colony, Bamrauli, Blazed Children School at Vasudha Vihar, Kalindipuram, Shishu Niketan at Mumfordganj, Nalanda Public School at Shivkuti, Bhagwan Dilasa Sunbeam Academy in Neeva, HLY Memorial in Teliyarganj, Anand Memorial School in Umarpur, Neeva and Yogi Raj Vidyalaya at Chak Ragunath in Naini.

