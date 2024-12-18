AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling schedule out at aiimsexams.ac.in, check dates here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling schedule. Candidates who want to check the INI-SS for DM/MCH/MD(HA) Courses January 2025 session counselling schedule can find it on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling schedule out, check dates here

As per the counselling schedule, the first round choice filling started on December 16 and will end on December 22, 2024. The Round 1 announcement of institute allocation will be done on December 26, 2024. The online acceptance of allocated institute can be done from December 27 to December 31, 2024. Candidates can report to the allotted institute and submit the documents and security deposit from December 27 to December 31, 2024.

IIT Delhi’s new Certificate Programme in Generative AI promises learners in-depth AI skills in 6 months

The Round 2 institute allocation will be announced on January 16, 2025. The online acceptance of allocated institute will be done from January 17 to January 23, 2025. Candidates can report to the allotted institute and submit the required documents and security deposit from January 17 to January 23, 2025.

AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling: How to fill choices

All the eligible candidates can fill their choices by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on admission link and a new page will open.

Now click on INI SS link and again a new page will open.

Now enter the registration details and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For any query regarding Institute allocation, kindly send an email from your registered email id only to the Assistant Controller of Examination, AIIMS, New Delhi-110608 ONLY ON aiims.iniss@gmail.com along with Name, Roll Number, Candidate ID and other particular of the counselling.