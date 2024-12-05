AIIMS INICET January 2025 Counselling: Mock round registration begins at aiimsexams.ac.in, notice here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started AIIMS INICET January 2025 counselling registration today, December 5, 2024. Candidates who want to register for mock round can find the direct link through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INICET January 2025 Counselling: Mock round registration begins, link here

The choice filling for mock round also begins today, December 5. The seat allocation result for mock of 1st round will be announced on December 10, 2024.

As per the schedule, the first round choice filling will be held from December 10 to December 13, 2024, and the seat allocation for round 1 will be announced on December 19, 2024. The allocated seat will be accepted online from December 20 to December 24, 2024. Candidates can report to the allotted college, submit the necessary documents, and deposit the security fee from December 20 to December 24, 2024.

The official notice reads, “Only the eligible candidates (Result Notification No.155/2024 dated 16.11.2024) will be able to exercise their choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for online PG Seat allocation except rank of OBC/EWS candidates lower than the cut off rank of UR who failed to produce valid category certificate.”

AIIMS INICET January 2025 Counselling: How to register

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on academic course link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on INICET PG link.

Now again a new page will open.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee (if any).

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.